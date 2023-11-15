Ramokgopa commends Eskom for averting stage 8 load shedding

On Wednesday, Ramokgopa briefed the public enterprises committee for the first time since his appointment early this year, where he provided feedback on the energy action plan and how they’ve managed to avert higher stages of load shedding over the last few months.

On Wednesday, Ramokgopa briefed the public enterprises committee for the first time since his appointment early this year, where he provided feedback on the energy action plan and how they’ve managed to avert higher stages of load shedding over the last few months.

He said Eskom’s generation team managed to prevent this from happening this year, when the country reached its worst-ever power cuts, with months of stage six load shedding.

The electricity minister also commended Eskom’s generation team for managing the situation.

"So in terms of the worst case scenario, we are saying you could even reach stage eight of load shedding if we don’t address the failure of these units. Of course, we didn’t reach those proportions. We didn’t reach those proportions because of the work of the team at generation has done."

Ramokgopa also told the committee that Eskom needed R390 billion to invest in transmission infrastructure over the next ten years as part of ending load shedding permanently.

He also assured MPs that the state owns the grid, saying it will never be privatised.