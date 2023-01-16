Ramaphosa welcomes court interdict in Zuma private prosecution matter

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the court affirmed all his key contentions, such as the urgency of the matter against a court appearance date.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the decision by the Johannesburg High Court to interdict his predecessor Jacob Zuma's private prosecution case against him.

Zuma has accused Ramaphosa of being an accessory after the fact in the case against State prosecutor, Billy Downer, and journalist, Karyn Maughan.

The former president alleges that the pair leaked his medical records, which were used as evidence in his arms deal corruption trial.

Ramaphosa said that the court affirmed all his key contentions, such as the urgency of the matter against a court appearance date.

The president's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya: "The judgment confirms the position of the president that the private prosecution is motivated by the ulterior purpose based on spurious and unfounded charges, constitutes an abuse of private prosecution provisions and demonstrates flagrant disregard for the law."