Ramaphosa wants court to dismiss DA's challenge of ANC's cadre deployment policy

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s counsel asked the Pretoria High Court to dismiss the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s legal challenge of the African National Congress (ANC)'s cadre deployment policy with costs.

This came as arguments in the case got into the second day on Tuesday.

The state capture commission of inquiry found it was unlawful and unconstitutional for government officials to take into account recommendations from the ANC's deployment committee or a deployment committee of any other political party when making State appointments.

Moreover, the DA wants the courts to declare the ANC’s cadre deployment policy - which argues fosters corruption - unconstitutional and invalid.

Advocate Adila Hassim representing the president and State told the court that the DA had taken the wrong approach.

"The correct approach we would submit to challenging improper appointments is to challenge those specific appointments, where the appointee doesn’t meet the minimum qualification requirements or there’s evidence the appointee is compromised such as the appointment is improper."

She argued that the DA’s case is abstract and that the relief that the party seeks is broad-ranging with questionable effectiveness.

Hassim added that it's not the way to ensure a capable public administration.

The court on Monday heard from the DA and AfriForum, which supports the DA's case as a friend of the court.

The court also heard from the ANC, which is opposing the application.

The case continues.