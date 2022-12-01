Ramaphosa still processing Section 89 panel's findings - Presidency

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya apologised for creating an impression that there was going to be an address on Thursday night.

CAPE TOWN - The Presidency said that the Phala Phala report had presented an unprecedented and extraordinary moment in the country's democracy.

The Section 89 panel's report found that President Cyril Ramaphosa had a case to answer to for the 2020 burglary at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

Ramaphosa was expected to address the nation on the matter on Thursday night.

Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said that Ramaphosa was meeting with roleplayers across the governing party.

"[He is meeting] at different levels of the governing party, at different levels of the alliance and he is engaging a broad range of stakeholders and this is in appreciation of, as I said, the enormity of the matter."

Magwenya said that whatever decision Ramaphosa makes has to be informed by the best interests of the country.

"That decision cannot be rushed and cannot be taken in haste, so we apologise for the impression that he was going to address the nation tonight. As I said, I had not provided timelines, I only indicated that an announcement is imminent and that still is the position - an announcement is imminent."