Ramaphosa sends condolences after the deaths of 19 in taverns in GP and KZN

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his condolences following the deaths of at least 19 people - who died in tavern shootings in Soweto and Pietermaritzburg this weekend.

In the first shooting on Saturday night, four people were killed and eight wounded in Pietermaritzburg after two suspects fired at customers.

Meanwhile, in Soweto, at least 15 people were shot dead in a tavern near Nomzamo informal settlement in the early hours of Sunday morning. It's understood gunmen armed with rifles and pistols opened fire at the patrons.

In both shootings, suspects are still at large.

Ramaphosa has called on law enforcement authorities to bring those responsible to book.

"The President urges security agencies and community members to work together to urgently bring the perpetrators of the two attacks to book.

“As a nation, we cannot allow violent criminals to terrorise us in this way, regardless of where such incidents may occur," said the President in a statement.

At the same time, the National Liquor Traders is urging police to root out criminality in townships following fears that taverns are been targeted.

"The National Liquor Traders is concerned about the security of its traders and patrons we call on police to investigate fully the circumstances that lead to that tragedy. Taverns should be safe spaces where patrons are able to socialise and enjoy their alcoholic beverages in a safe environment" said convenor Lucky Ntimane.

Meanwhile, residents of Nomzamo informal settlement have expressed shock and concern about the high crime rate in the area.

"Here we live with guns, even in the day there are shootings like this shooting that happened last night - this was not the first time," said one resident, speaking to Eyewitness News.