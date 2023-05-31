Ramaphosa: SA's non-aligned stance on Russia-Ukraine war not the same as neutral

Delivering the budget vote of the Presidency in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s committed to travelling to both countries to encourage a peaceful solution to the war.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is digging in his heels on South Africa’s non-aligned stance to conflicts around the world, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ramaphosa has, meanwhile, slammed the United Nations (UN) for not giving Africa a permanent seat at the table of the security council.

President Ramaphosa said that South Africa’s foreign policy stance was informed by multilateralism and the respect for international law.

He added that South Africa’s non-aligned stance towards the Russian war in Ukraine was not the same as taking a neutral position.

"We did say and we say it unambiguously, even now, that conflicts of this nature need to be resolved in the way we were taught by the father of the nation, Nelson Mandela."

Ramaphosa said that South Africa respected the UN Charter but has criticised the composition of the security council.

"That the UN Security Council excludes Africa in its participation is something that is totally unacceptable to us."

Ramaphosa said that South Africa was pleased to join a delegation of six African nations to seek a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine.