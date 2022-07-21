Ramaphosa reveals that R55bn pumped into programmes to support black enterprises

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that close to 1,000 black business owners had benefitted from the black industrialists and exporters initiative set up by government in 2015.

This includes aid from the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, as well as the Industrial Development Corporation and the National Empowerment Fund.

The programme was set up in a bid to ensure greater inclusion and diversity in the economy.

Ramaphosa has addressed delegates at the initiative's inaugural conference in Sandton.

The initiative forms part of a broader plan to create jobs and independence.

The president said that overall, government had pumped over R55 billion into programmes that support black enterprises.

"And that is not Mickey Mouse money. This is real money that the government has put to good use to support the establishment and the growth of black industrialists, who we are celebrating today," Ramaphosa said.