Ramaphosa praises YES initiative for placing 100,000 youth in jobs

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the Youth Employment Service (YES), aimed at addressing youth unemployment, had placed over 100,000 young South Africans in jobs.

The YES programme is part of the broader Presidential Youth Employment Intervention, which is the government’s flagship initiative to respond to youth unemployment.

Writing in his latest newsletter, the president said that in this year already, YES had achieved a new record of 32,400 jobs.

The president said that the unemployment crisis could only be overcome if all social partners came on board.

President Ramaphosa said that an estimated 61% of YES participants came from households that relied on social grants.

He gave an example of one participant, who was placed with Mercedes-Benz for a year as part of the programme, was the sole breadwinner for a family of four.

The YES initiative was launched in 2018 in partnership with the private sector to address the crisis of youth unemployment.

The initiative works with companies to provide work experience opportunities for young people.

The president said that to date, YES had placed over 100,000 South Africans between the ages of 18 and 29 in local businesses for a year of work experience.

Ramaphosa said that through the initiative, approximately R6 billion in youth salaries had been injected into the economy and this, he said, had enabled participants to support their families.