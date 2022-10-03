Ramaphosa on unpaid ANC staff salaries: We are scrounging around for funds

He was speaking on the side lines after being endorsed for a second term by his home ANC branch in Soweto at the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - As African National Congress (ANC) staffers resume their go-slow over continued delays in the payment of their salaries, the party's president Cyril Ramaphosa said he understood their plight.

Ramaphosa told journalists that the party faces large expenses which placed the organisation under some financial pressure.

He said officials were doing what they could: “We, therefore, have to scrounge around. The treasurer general basically spends his time scrounging around for money from those who would donate to the ANC.”