Ramaphosa on expansion of BRICS: 'Africa must export finished goods'

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has, once again, reiterated South Africa's position in relation to the expansion of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) calling on the world economies to buy into Africa's potential.

Ramaphosa addressed delegates at the official opening of the 15th BRICS Summit in Sandton on Tuesday evening.

The bloc of emerging economies is expected to spend the next three days discussing ways to improve the ease of doing business.

The president said this year's summit is expected to be the most significant in the group's history and could impact Africa's relationship with other countries and its position globally.

"These factors all position Africa as the next frontier of productivity and growth. The BRICS countries have an opportunity to contribute and participate in Africa's growth story that can be achieved through greater cooperation in areas such as infrastructure, agriculture, manufacturing, new energy and the digital economy."

The summit has attracted more than 40 countries who seek to join the bloc and heightened debate on a "BRICS plus" which would include more nations.

Ramaphosa said this would shift raw material trade.

"African countries have made it clear that the investors of choice are those who will come and invest in our continent but also process the resources here close to source. So that African countries do not export rock and sand, but export finished products as we would like to do."