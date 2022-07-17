Ramaphosa moves to quell tensions amid a flurry of threats to shut down SA

This is on the back of calls for the President to step down, with some South Africans accusing him of failing to effectively lead the country out of the many crises it faces.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has moved to quell tensions amid a flurry of threats to shut down the country over a myriad of issues. This is on the back of calls for the President to step down, with some South Africans accusing him of failing to effectively lead the country out of the many crises it faces.

Anger has been rising over a number of challenges that are reducing South Africans' quality of life on a every day basis. This includes rolling blackouts and the cost of living crisis.

The growing threats of nationwide shutdowns over the difficult living conditions in the country appear not to have not rattled the president. He told journalists in Mpumalanga on Saturday that he was aware of the bubbling tensions.

Ramaphosa said he is sympathetic to the challenges faced by ordinary South Africans. He believes the frustration is justified. The President is of the opinion that the government’s interventions will likely quell the tensions. "And as we address the tensions there will be less and less need for reactions like that, so I'm hopeful".

Meanwhile, accusations that Ramaphosa was party to covering up a crime at his Phala Phala farm have only made matters worse. But the President said he refuses to be bullied out of office.

The threats of a national shutdown come a year after the catastrophic July 2021 civil unrest that the country is yet to recover from.