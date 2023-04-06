Ramaphosa letter on SABC board picks 'grossly unlawful' - Parly legal advisors

Independent legal advice obtained by Parliament said that President Cyril Ramaphosa was in no position to ask the legislature to reconsider the list of 12 names to serve on the board.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s legal advisors said that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s letter to Parliament questioning the number of shortlisted SABC board members was “grossly unlawful”.

Independent legal advice obtained by Parliament said that Ramaphosa was in no position to ask the legislature to reconsider the list of 12 names to serve on the board.

Ramaphosa wrote to Parliament to seek clarity on the shortlisted names, which included a "reserve pool" of three extra names in addition to the 12 who would ultimately serve on the board.

ALSO READ:

• Ramaphosa had months to flag SABC board shortlist concerns, says media watchdog

• Sanef calls on Ramaphosa to urgently finalise appointment of SABC board

• Ramaphosa's refusal to appoint SABC board unconstitutional, says NGO

This has further delayed the appointment of the board at the public broadcaster, which has been without one for five months.

But Parliament’s legal advisor, Advocate Andile Tetyana, told a subcommittee of the communications committee on Thursday that the National Assembly’s recommendation was legal and President Ramaphosa was in no position to question the number of names, including those in the “reserve pool”.

"The president cannot adopt a self-help constitutional strength. Our constitutional scheme doesn’t allow. So the letter by the president dated the 9th of March 2023 is not only unprecedented but it is grossly unlawful."

Committee member Dianne Kohler Barnard said that Ramaphosa must appoint the board immediately.

"Let us write to the president today and insist that the board is declared immediately. It’s now been five months that they’ve been without a board and the terms of the executive three are about to end."

The legal advice will now be presented to the full portfolio committee later on Thursday for a final resolution.