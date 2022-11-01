Ramaphosa: Govt has not given enough urgency to GBVF in SA

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government has not given enough urgency to the fight against gender-based violence and femicide in the country.

The president delivered the keynote address at the second presidential summit on gender-based violence (GBV) in Midrand on Tuesday.

He said The Presidency and Cabinet should account for the failures of the national strategic plan on GBV.

Ramaphosa said a co-ordinated and collaborative approach's needed to curb the scourge as it affects every person in the country: “We need to plan together, implement together and account together. We owe this to the women of our country. We owe it to all who have been victims of the scourge of gender-based violence.”

Ramaphosa said the government will move quicker to establish a national council of gender-based violence and femicide.

The president added that he will put pressure on the due processes that have to be followed before the council is passed.

“Now, piloting this act has taken far too long because the council at the end could not really be fully set up without the legislative instrument. And now, we will make sure we move quicker. We have a council set up and a full machinery set up,” said the president.