Ramaphosa files papers in ConCourt to review and set aside Phala Phala report

This relates to the 2020 theft of foreign currency at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday filed papers in the Constitutional Court to review and set aside the Section 89 panel report that found he may have violated the Constitution.

This relates to the 2020 theft of foreign currency at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

The independent panel found Ramaphosa had failed to report the matter to the relevant authorities.

It also found that the president may be contravened anti-corruption laws and abused his power.

Ramaphosa indicated last week that he would be taking the report for judicial review as it concerns potential impeachment.

At the same time, African National Congress secretary general Paul Mashatile said the party’s parliamentary caucus will vote against the adoption of the Section 89 panel on Tuesday.

Mashatile made the announcement during a media briefing on Monday.