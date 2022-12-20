Ramaphosa commits to unite ANC after re-election for second presidential term

Ramaphosa spoke at the closing of ANC's 55th national elective conference - which was adjourned on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Re-elected African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa said his role was to unite the party.

He responded to a message from a delegate who attended the party’s 55th national elective conference.

Ramaphosa said the request from the delegate was the same as five years ago when he first took to the helm.

“And he has expressed that same wish again, that ‘president, focus on uniting the African National Congress’ and that is precisely what I see my task as president of the African National Congress: to unite this organisation.”

However, he said it had not been an easy task.

“Since 2017, it has been a difficult journey. We’ve encountered many challenges in seeking to forge this unity. At times we’ve met fierce resistance. We made a number of errors along the way but we’ve remained true to the course of the restoration of our movement.”

This came shortly after delegates re-elected him for a second five-year term as the governing party's leader.

Meanwhile, the Congress of South African Trade Unions president, Zingiswa Losi, said there was no more time for divisions within the ANC because the 2024 general elections were fast approaching.

Losi said she hoped that the new ANC top seven would rally around Ramaphosa.

Delegates were still voting for the party's new national executive committee members on the last day of the elective conference on Tuesday.

Commentators said that Ramaphosa emerged from the conference with strong allies necking him, especially the newly-elected secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula.

Losi said it was time for the governing party to abandon factions.

“There is no moment, now, no moment that is spared for any divisions, 2024 is around the corner. This is the moment to rebuild the movement, mobilise around the head of the organisation that is President Ramaphosa with his collective. And the ANC must now be closer to the people, more than ever.”