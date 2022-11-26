Ramaphosa apologises to Bodibe village, asks they keep faith in the ANC

Ramaphosa was in the North West province on Saturday where he visited communities as part of the Letsema campaign. He addressed a mini-rally in Lichtenburg where there is going to be a by-election to appoint a new council.

NORTH WEST - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has apologised to the community of Bodibe village and asked them to keep faith in the African National Congress.

He addressed a mini-rally in Lichtenburg, Northwest where there is going to be a by-election to appoint a new council.

The ANC-led Ditsobotla local municipality was dissolved by parliament following massive maladministration.

The central message of Ramaphosa was reflected in a vest that he was wearing - which was written unite, rebuild and renew.

Hundreds of people in the Bodibe village received Ramaphosa with loud screams and ululations.

Ramaphosa used the rally to unveil new ANC candidates - who he said will fix the many issues of service delivery in the community.

“When I was travelling here inside a car - I saw a lot of potholes and I was told that president they are only fixing them because you are coming,” he said.

He is also expected to engage with business stakeholders and ANC branches in the area.

Meanwhile, the chief of Bodibe village in the Northwest raised his worry and concerns to Ramaphosa about mining companies not fulfilling their social responsibility to the community.

ANC provincial executive member - Molefe Morutse said the meeting is also an opportunity for traditional leaders to raise their concerns to the president.

Morutse said the Chief Victor has raised concerns about a multinational cement company that has renegaded on its promise to build multipurpose centre in the village.

“I think the Kgosi wants to engage with the president so that the president will engage Lafarge on the challenges that we have. You see we have a structure here that was supposed to be completed by Lafarge. The office was supposed to be this side now we do not even have a village,” he said.