Ramaphosa address at SACP congress raises concerns over relationship with ANC

Delegates have discussed the scheduling of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s address, which is set for the third day of the congress on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The format of the agenda at the South African Communist Party (SACP) congress has laid bare the concern of some groups of the organisation about the African National Congress (ANC).

Delegates have discussed the scheduling of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s address, which is set for the third day of the congress on Friday.

However, under dispute is the fact that his address will follow the presentation of the political report by outgoing general secretary, Blade Nzimande, which is expected on Thursday, making Ramaphosa a de facto keynote speaker.

Although the Young Communist League raised the matter initially, it garnered favour from some of the provinces in attendance.

The SACP is in a tripartite alliance with the ANC and Cosatu and has for years complained of being sidelined by the party on key decisions, while calling for a reconfiguration of the pact.

"It can not appear as if the president comes here and close a meeting of a league of the ANC or province. The political report by the general secretary on behalf of the central committee is the report which sets the tone and line of march, not the speech by the president."

A delegate did not mince his words when explaining the anomaly of having President Cyril Ramaphosa address the conference after the presentation of the political report would be sending the wrong message about the relational dynamic between the SACP and the ANC.

An explanation by first deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila that there was an availability issue to consider giving rise to the schedule was not accepted.

The sentiment that the congress was being undermined by the ANC was expressed several times on Wednesday night.

"Our traditions and cultures of running issues and programmes should not be compromised because we are an independent organisation. I stand here to agree with the young communists that the messages of support, including that of the ANC, must come before the political report and then we close this matter and proceed with our programme. There is no need to waste time on a matter that is obvious."

The party’s officials closed the debate by promising to manage the proposed changes to the programme on the sidelines of the congress.