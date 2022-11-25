Radovan Krejčíř accuses media of smear tactics ahead of cross-examination

Krejčíř claimed there was a coordinated media effort to put pressure on officials to charge him with attempting to escape from prison in 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted Czec crime boss - Radovan Krejčíř - has accused journalists of being paid to write negative stories about him.

The former mafia boss appeared at the Kempton Park Magistrate Court on Thursday after he filed an application to have the matter struck off the roll due.

Dressed in a matching black tracksuit, a balding Krejčíř walked gingerly from the court dock to the witness stand with his feet chained together.

In the court gallery, armed police and correctional service members took up two of the three benches with two members stationed on each of the exit doors.



Krejčíř carried a large stack of papers which he routinely referred to - to quote case laws, case numbers and prison regulations.

During his testimony, Krejčíř retrieved a paper from his stack which he said was a timeline of all the many ways his rights had been violated since 2016 when he was charged with attempting a prison escape.

In an hour-long rant, Krejčíř spoke angrily - in a strong European accent - accusing officials and journalists whom he claimed were on the payroll of a private investigator, Paul O’sullivan, of framing him for career progression.

The case resumes on Thursday with state prosecutor Steven Rubin expected to cross-examine Krejčíř’s evidence.

