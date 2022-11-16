CT police hunt for 3 suspects after Somalian shop owner shot dead in Delft

The police's Frederick van Wyk on Wednesday urged anyone with information on Tuesday night's attack to come forward.

CAPE TOWN - Police are hunting three suspects after a Somalian shop owner was shot dead in Delft.

The police's Frederick van Wyk on Wednesday urged anyone with information on Tuesday night's attack to come forward.

“Three unknown males entered the shop and fired several shots in the shop, fatally wounding a 20-year-old foreign national. The deceased sustained gunshot wounds to his upper body and was declared dead on the scene by medical personnel.

“The three suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for this shooting is currently unknown,” he added.