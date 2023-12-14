R50k reward offered for info that lead's to arrest of Lulama Dinginto's killer

Gugulethu community policing forum (CPF) deputy chairperson, Lulama Dinginto, was shot dead inside her home in the early hours of Sunday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Police are offering a cash reward of R50,000 for information that will lead to the arrest of a Gugulethu crime fighter's killers.

Gugulethu community policing forum (CPF) deputy chairperson, Lulama Dinginto, was shot dead inside her home in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Her cellphones were taken and it's alleged she had received threats just days before her murder.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi: "The motive for this attack is now the subject of an investigation by the South African Police Service. Lugile Madolo (35), also known as Fire, has been identified as a person of interest and detectives would like to question him in connection with the incident."