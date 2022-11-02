R100m available to provinces to eradicate GBV - SAPS Officials say expanding population numbers in Gauteng and the Western Cape due to interprovincial migration has put additional strain on policing resources allocated to these provinces. SAPS

Gender-based violence CAPE TOWN - Police management says an additional R100 million has been made available to provinces as part of efforts to eradicate gender-based violence. The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) convened a ministerial briefing on Tuesday, which focused on the police's progress in addressing shortcomings regarding resources.

Officials say expanding population numbers in Gauteng and the Western Cape due to interprovincial migration has put additional strain on policing resources allocated to these provinces. Dimpane, we are grateful that government has allocated additional funding for us to be able to hire more people.



For this year we had Project 10 000 that was launched. pic.twitter.com/sHgr2ro9Ji EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 1, 2022

Chief financial officer at the SAPS, Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane, said that their focus was also on ensuring that the police's family violence, child protection and sexual offences units were adequately resourced.

"An additional R100 million should be allocated to the provinces so that we operationalise the GBV action plan and we also target the resourcing of our FCS units."

Officers have stressed that provinces with the highest incidence of reported crimes are being prioritised when budgets are allocated.

"Provinces receive their budget allocation and then the provincial commissioners in those provinces then determine their priorities and redistribute further in terms of their police stations."

A total budget of more than R7 billion has been approved to fund police operations for the 2022/23 financial year.