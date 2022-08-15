Questions around SANDF's capacity to provide security in wake of recent protests

Four people were killed during protests that turned violent in Tembisa earlier this month and one person died during demonstrations in Krugersdorp last month when residents took to the streets over illegal mining.

JOHANNESBURG - Questions have been raised about the capacity of the South African National Defence Force to provide security and restore calm following several recent violent protests in the country.

Since then, many have been calling for the deployment of the army.

This has thrust the mandate of the defence force into the spotlight.

Head of Strategic Studies at Stellenbosch University's faculty of Military Science, Professor Abel Esterhuyse, has also pointed out the army's budget constraints.

"What we have seen in South Africa over time is that the personnel budget has grown to such an extent that there is almost no money available in the capital budget. The little money that is available after the personnel have been paid is used for operational purposes so there is almost no money for maintenance and procurement of new equipment," Esterhuyse said.