Putco to dismiss 1,000 employees for participating in wildcat strike

Drivers had been striking for the past six days demanding a 6% wage increase.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Utility Transport Corporation (Putco) has confirmed that at least 1,000 employees face dismissal for participating in last week’s wildcat strike.

Drivers had been striking for the past six days demanding a 6% wage increase.

The strike disrupted operations for commuters in Soweto and Pretoria, forcing them to make alternative commuting plans.

The bus company turned to the courts to interdict the protest action calling it a wildcat strike.

Putco's Lindokuhle Xulu said: “Anyone who did not come back on duty would then be dismissed and that is what is currently happening. About 1,000 of these workers will be dismissed, but the intention to dismiss simply means that they will be able to make representations to the company in a written format.”