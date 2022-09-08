Putco staff vow to intensify strike: 'It will be like Marikana'

They have embarked on an unprotected strike since last week, demanding a 6% increase.

JOHANNESBURG - Striking Public Utility Transport Corporation (Putco) bus drivers have threatened to intensify their protest at various depots in Johannesburg until their demands were met.

The strike has affected at least 20,000 commuters who've been forced to make other travel arrangements mostly to get to work and school.

On Thursday, drivers are staging their protest outside one of the bus company's head offices in Dobsonville in Soweto.

Striking bus drivers protest at Putco in Pennyville over salaries on 7 September 2022. Picture: Veronica Makhoali/Eyewitness News.

They said they would not back down on their demands. “Putco, give us the money and we will go back to work. As soon as we sign it, we will go back to work. The tactics you are using will not work on us,” one driver said.

Another driver has called for the government to intervene: “This is why we are bringing in government to intervene because this is causing havoc. It will be like Marikana, and we are afraid that if they continue with the dismissals, it will be worse than this.”

However, there have been concerns from the public that the strike could further delay the return of bus services.