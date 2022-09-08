Putco commuters forced to find alternative transport as strike continues The strike has left more than 22,000 commuters stranded across Johannesburg and Pretoria after management was forced to remove Putco busses off the roads. Putco

Putco strike JOHANNESBURG - Commuters using Putco buses have been left in the cold, with no end in sight to the wildcat strike at the transport entity. The strike has left more than 22,000 commuters stranded across Johannesburg and Pretoria after management was forced to remove Putco buses from the roads. Workers, who have been protesting since last week, are demanding a 6% salary increase and bonuses promised to them in 2020. [IN PICTURES] #PutcoBusStrike Bus drivers protest at Putco in Pennyville over salaries. @Vee_Makhoali pic.twitter.com/D3lx22JVhN EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 7, 2022

Joburg commuters left stranded by the ongoing Putco bus strike are hoping for an agreement.

They said they have to dig even deeper in their pockets to get around.

"So, since the strike has been ongoing since last week Thursday until today, my concern is are they going to reimburse us because we had bought bus tickets because we have no money and buses are cheaper," one commuter said.

But bus drivers said that passengers should support the strike as this would benefit them as well.

"This company has no uniforms, the buses are in bad condition to be carrying passengers, the discs are expired, they are dirty," a driver said.

Commuters are being forced to find alternative transport as the strike nears its second weekend.