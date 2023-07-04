Pupil found dead at Pretoria school was reported as missing by family - dept

Mia Kühn’s body was found on the school's rugby field on Tuesday morning by a security guard.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department said the grade ten learner whose body was found at Hoërskool Garsfontein in Pretoria was reported missing to the police.

Education MEC Matome Chiloane said the family reported her missing after they woke up and she wasn’t in the house.

The MEC said police are yet to find out how Mia Kühn gained access to the school premises.

Chiloane was visiting the school earlier on Tuesday as police continued to search the area for evidence.

He said Kühn’s parents have confirmed that she was still at home after midnight but when they woke up this morning, she was not there.

By the time her body was discovered, a missing person's report had been filed.

Chiloane said that an investigation was underway.

"Police have ruled her death as unnatural. Of concern is access, because she gained access into the school but we don't know how."

He has urged police to complete its investigation timeously to ensure that it does not delay the academic programme at the school when the third term kicks off.