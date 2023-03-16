Publication board opens case against man connecting looting to EFF shutdown

In a now-viral video, a man wearing an EFF t-shirt could be heard encouraging shop owners not to operate during Monday’s national shutdown, which the board said was inciting violence.

JOHANNESBURG - The Film and Publication Board (FPB) said it opened a criminal case against the individual who could be seen on video connecting looting to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) national shutdown.

The party is set to hold its national shutdown on Monday, calling for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The viral video showed a man wearing an EFF t-shirt driving a party-branded vehicle while distributing posters of the shutdown.

It began making the rounds on social media earlier this week, where the man could be heard encouraging shop owners not to operate to keep their businesses safe.

"I'm saying to you close down all your businesses to avoid the looting. Close down all your shops to avoid the looting. Close down all your factories to avoid the looting. Close down everything! Nothing will be operating on that day... We are avoiding the looting... So we are saying to you come and join the march my brother, come and join the march my sister," the man says in the clip.

The board said not only was he inciting violence, but it was also threatening to children.

The FPB said it would work with the police to ensure that the person uttering these words was brought to book.

The board said it also wrote to Twitter to remove the video.

It urged users of the platform not to share or retweet, as they could also be charged with disseminating prohibited content, which could amount to five years in prison.

The board said it would monitor the takedown of the video clip.