Public Protector to monitor implementation of the Zondo report

CAPE TOWN - Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka said that her office had a pivotal role to play to ensure that the Zondo Commission’s recommendations are implemented.

Gcaleka told Parliament on Thursday night that a team had already been set up to monitor this.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to hand his action plan for reform to Parliament on Saturday.

In line with a court order, President Ramaphosa must formally table the Zondo Commission report and his action plan to Parliament within four months of receiving it.

And Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka said that her office would be keeping a close watch.

"This is a report that is deriving from our remedial action and we actually pride ourselves on this report," Gcaleka said.

She said that her team was already analysing the Zondo Commission report.

"It is important as it will also assist us with some of the reforms we have been suggesting to government to ensure that we lessen some of the governance gaps that have been taking place."

Gcaleka said that she’s also written to the Speaker of the National Assembly and the president to inform them of the continued role her office intends to play.