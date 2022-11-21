Public Enterprises, National Treasury and Eskom digging deep for diesel money

Eskom reported it's burned through almost R12 billion worth of diesel, double the amount it budgeted for this year.

CAPE TOWN - The public enterprises department says it's working with National Treasury and Eskom to urgently find the money to buy more diesel.

During its state of the system presentation last week, the power utility provided details of the challenges it's facing.



Eskom reported that it burned through double the amount of diesel budgeted for so far this year - almost R12 billion worth. It's now run out of money for more diesel to keep its open-cycle gas turbines running.

South Africans have been warned that power cuts would persist during the holiday season, and well into the new year.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan held an urgent meeting with Eskom Board members at the weekend amid serious concerns about the risk of higher levels of load shedding in the coming months.

Gordhan was informed that the board was apprised of the situation at power stations by the Eskom management team.

The department says it'll be engaging the power utility on a number of urgent matters -- including looking for savings within Eskom's existing funds -- for the ongoing purchase of diesel and maintenance of power stations.

It will also be seeking the assistance law enforcement agencies to curb criminal activities, which are negatively affecting the power grid.



