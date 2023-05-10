Public confidence in SARS restored 'after state capture', says Kieswetter

The commissioner said in 2019 just after state capture, public confidence in SARS was at 48%, and after measuring it in the first calendar quarter of this year, it stood at 66%.

CAPE TOWN - South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Edward Kieswetter said between 2014 and 2019, under what he called a “captured state” the revenue service did not have a good story to tell.

Kieswetter said during this time, the organisation's leadership experienced a massive failure in governance and integrity.

He said this resulted in a culture of fear and intimidation.

Kieswetter was delivering the keynote address at the 7th annual Archbishop Thabo Makgoba Development Trust lecture series at the University of the Western Cape on Tuesday night.

Kieswetter said in the past five years great strides have been made to restore the public's confidence in the SARS.

During his predecessor, Tom Moyane's tenure - public confidence in his ability to manage the country's purse deteriorated.

Moyane was fired in November 2018 on the recommendations of Judge Robert Nugent' s report into the mismanagement of funds at SARS.

However, Kieswetter said since then they've managed to turn things around.

"In 2019 just after state capture, public confidence in SARS was at 48%. We measured it in the first calendar quarter of this year it was 66%."

Kieswetter said during Moyane's tenure SARS had been deliberately weakened as reported in the Nugent report.