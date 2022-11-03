PSA warns govt to expect disruptions as members intensify wage strike

Wage negotiations deadlocked again this week, after government refused to budge from its offer of a 3% increase. The union wants at least 5.6%.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) said on Thursday that government departments can expect some disruptions as workers intensify pickets over wages.

The PSA said lunchtime pickets across the country got off to a good start on Thursday afternoon.

The union's Claude Naicker said public servants at the transport department, as well as the Home Affairs Department, were among those taking part.

Only public servants in essential services are prohibited from joining any protest action.

Naicker said workers hope the pressure applied on the government would result in a better offer than the 3% on the table: "We are still amenable to discuss any revised offer."

The provincial pickets are expected to culminate in a national protest next week.