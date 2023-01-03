Proudfoot leaves role as England forward coach

Matt Proudfoot has left his role as England forwards coach as part of new boss Steve Borthwick's reshuffle of his backroom staff.

LONDON - Matt Proudfoot has left his role as England forwards coach as part of new boss Steve Borthwick's reshuffle of his backroom staff.

Borthwick was hired to replace the sacked Eddie Jones in December as the English Rugby Union look for a coaching reset after a miserable run in 2022.

With the Six Nations and then the World Cup looming this year, Proudfoot has departed as Borthwick prepares his own coaching team ahead of a hectic campaign.

Proudfoot, a South Africa-born former Scotland international, took on the forwards coach role in January 2020 after Neal Hatley's departure to Bath, having served as an assistant for the Springboks in their 2019 World Cup victory.

RFU executive director of performance rugby Conor O'Shea said: "We are very grateful to Matt for all he has done for England and wish him every success in his next career move."

Proudfoot said it had been a "privilege" to work with the England set-up.

The RFU also announced Brett Hodgson and Danny Kerry had left the England coaching team.