Protesting DUT students vow to return to picket lines on Friday

On Thursday, a group of students held a protest, demanding NSFAS payouts. They’re also fuming over a new payment method which they want scrapped.

DURBAN - Students at the Durban University of Technology says it will return to the picket lines on Friday.

On Thursday, a group of students held a protest, demanding NSFAS payouts.

They’re also fuming over a new payment method which they want scrapped.

Some say they received their NSFAS allowances, they are not able to buy nor withdraw it as usual. Some say they received nothing at all. pic.twitter.com/s79aUu50Uj ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 3, 2023

The students have vowed to disrupt the academic programme if their demands are not met.

"We took an initiative to say we cannot allow a situation where our students will go to classes and partake in academic activities while they are hungry."

Student leader, Siyanda Mpontshana, said that no student would sit in class while they still had grievances.

Police and metro police dispersed their protest.

But for these students, protesting will only stop when their demands are met.

Management at the Durban University of Technology told Eyewitness News that while classes were disrupted on Thursday, it had not suspended its academic programme.