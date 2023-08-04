Go

Protesting DUT students vow to return to picket lines on Friday

On Thursday, a group of students held a protest, demanding NSFAS payouts. They’re also fuming over a new payment method which they want scrapped.

Durban University of Technology students, many of them affiliated with the EFF student council, burn tyres during their NSFAS protest on 3 August 2023. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
04 August 2023 07:04

DURBAN - Students at the Durban University of Technology says it will return to the picket lines on Friday.

The students have vowed to disrupt the academic programme if their demands are not met.

"We took an initiative to say we cannot allow a situation where our students will go to classes and partake in academic activities while they are hungry."

Student leader, Siyanda Mpontshana, said that no student would sit in class while they still had grievances.

Police and metro police dispersed their protest.

But for these students, protesting will only stop when their demands are met.

Management at the Durban University of Technology told Eyewitness News that while classes were disrupted on Thursday, it had not suspended its academic programme.

