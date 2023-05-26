Protesting Bara nursing college students vow not to disrupt hospital services

Students picketing over placement issues promised not to compromise the health of patients through hospital disruptions, but vowed to halt classes until there was a solution to their demands.

JOHANNESBURG - Nursing students at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital's nursing college vowed not to disrupt services at the hospital while staging a protest.

On Friday, they protested outside the college over placement issues.

Students will only be placed for community service after they complete an exam in November. Now they have demanded that the Department of Health pay them a stipend until then, which the department has said it cannot afford.

READ: GP Health says it doesn't have R8m for Chris Hani nursing students' stipends

They said the protest would continue until they were addressed by Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko on the measures in place to ensure the livelihood of the students while they wait for the exam.

However, the protesting students said despite their frustrations, they would not compromise the health of patients by disrupting services.

“It just so happens that the college is within the hospital unfortunately, but we won’t do anything to disrupt the basic human right of health,” said student representative Bafana Tshabalala.

Tshabalala added that while they would continue to protest in a demarcated area without disputing hospital operations, no classes would continue until there was a solution.