Proteas Women suffer 13-run defeat to New Zealand in Commonwealth Games opener

New Zealand posted 167/2 in their allotted 20 overs, and South Africa could only manage 154/7 in reply.

CAPE TOWN - The Momentum Proteas' suffrered a 13-run defeat to New Zealand as they got their 2022 Commonwealth campaign underway at Edgbaston on Saturday.

The South Africa Women won the toss, and sent New Zealand in to bat.

New Zealand posted 167/2 in their allotted 20 overs. The star performer with the bat was Suzie Bates who top scored with an unbeaten 91 off 64 balls.

South Africa could only manage 154/7 in reply.

It's unfortunate, but that's T20 cricket. I think when you have the crowd going, there's fire blowing and music going, it's hard for the girls to just stay in the moment and to just focus on what you need to do. All these things are learning experiences. Sune Luus - Momentum Proteas captain

South Africa next face England at 12:00 at Edgbaston on Tuesday 2 August.