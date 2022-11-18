Proteas stars find form in CSA 4 Day Series

After being dismissed for a duck in the first match of the season, Elgar hit a century on the opening day of this week’s Cricket South Africa (CSA) 4-Day Domestic Series for the Titans against the Knights in Centurion.

JOHANNESBURG - Proteas red-ball captain Dean Elgar appears to be in fine form ahead of his team’s three-match Test series against Australia.

After being dismissed for a duck in the first match of the season, Elgar hit a century on the opening day of this week’s Cricket South Africa (CSA) 4-Day Domestic Series for the Titans against the Knights in Centurion.

His innings of 134 were far from his trademark of gritty knocks for the national team, coming off 191 balls. Elgar hit 24 boundaries with a strike rate of above 70 as the Titans reached the end of the day’s play on 328/7.

Another Proteas batter on his way Down Under next month, Heinrich Klaasen was unbeaten on 87 at stumps. The Knights bowlers were a tad on the expensive side and only Nealan van Heerden (4/57) and Migael Pretorius (3/65) found any success on the day.

In other Division One matches around the country; former SA under 19 captain Tony de Zorzi hit a magnificent 163, while Proteas wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne made 144* as Western Province piled on the runs against the Boland Rocks at Newlands. The pair combined for a 184-run partnership to see Province close out day 1 on 430/5.

In Potchefstroom, Proteas batter Rassie van der Dussen returned to action for the Lions against North West after recovering from a broken finger sustained on the tour to England in August. He went out to bat at number 3, where he may be required for the Test team following the injury that ruled Keegan Petersen out of the Australian series. Van der Dussen contributed 45 runs and ended the day on 224/5.

In Gqeberha, St George’s Park saw a low-scoring first day and plenty of wickets as the Dolphins bowled the Warriors out for 166 in less than 50 overs.

The Durban-based side will begin day 2 on 151/5.

All domestic matches can be streamed live on CSA YouTube Channel and ball-by-ball action is available on the CSA App.