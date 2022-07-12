Proteas captain Bavuma to undergo assessment following elbow injury

The South Africa’s white ball captain sustained the injury during the T20 tour of India in June and further medical tests revealed that he required eight weeks of recovery.

JOHANNESBURG - Temba Bavuma has revealed he will go for an assessment later this week to assess an elbow injury that resulted in him missing the Proteas’ upcoming tour to England.

The South Africa’s white ball captain sustained the injury during the T20 tour of India in June and further medical tests revealed that he required eight weeks of recovery.

“My recovery is going well,” he revealed during a KFC Mini cricket seminar in Rustenburg on Monday.

“I am going for an assessment this week again to see how it is and how the bone has healed because I fractured a bone in my left elbow, which is my top hand. It is quite uncomfortable, but it is healing.”

With questions arising from supporters around his form having managed just 61 runs in the series against India with a strike rate of 103.38, Bavuma has philosophical view on his enforced break from the game.

“No one really wants to get injured. I don’t think there is a time for one to get injured but if you look at it from that optimistic way of a saying it is a half-full glass, I guess having time away from the game to reflect and sort out whatever you want to from a physical and mental point of view is maybe good.”

He added that: “I would have loved to be in the UK with the guys, because this is a big tour on our calendar, but certain things happen that you can’t exactly control and explain. Looking at it from that point of view, maybe it is a blessing in disguise.”

Bavuma was in Rustenburg as KFC and Cricket SA celebrated their 40-year partnership of mini cricket.

The programme sees more than 126,000 children participate in the sport across the country, while the number of coaches and schools participating are 13,600 and 6,600 respectively.

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada and Momentum Proteas’ Raisibe Ntozakhe were both in attendance to applaud the work of volunteers and what they do for the sport.

Spinner Ntozakhe shared her experience of being part of the setup.

“I started playing at the age of six, when it was still the Bakers programme but now it’s known as the KFC mini cricket programme,” she said on Monday. “This is where the dream all started. At the age of six, in Alexander. It was a sport that really fascinated me, even though I played soccer before. I had to choose between soccer and cricket, and I picked cricket. For where I am now and where I was then, there is a whole lot of improvement. There is so much maturity.

"From having biscuits, to growing up playing hardball, and going to stadiums and being a ball girl, that development made me power driven and passionate about the sport. It also taught me to have fun and love it. The fun factor of it was something I enjoyed at that age.”