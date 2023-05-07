Progressive Health Forum recommends COVID booster shots, especially for over 50s

This follows the World Health Organization's recent announcement that COVID-19 is no longer considered a global health emergency.

JOHANNESBURG - The Progressive Health Forum said while the South African health system was recovering well from the COVID-19 pandemic, the public should not forego booster shots.

The statement from the advocacy group comes after the World Health Organization's recent announcement that the disease is no longer considered a global health emergency.

The deadly coronavirus placed tremendous strain on health services in South Africa over the last three years.

The forum said while healthcare facilities were experiencing less pressure, it was still important for people to get their COVID-19 booster shots and flu shots to minimise the threat of infections.

It said this would relieve the pressure off health facilities and ensure that the country does not experience another spike in COVID-19 infections.

"Those over 50 should've had two boosters after the initial vaccines by now. In South Africa, infections continue at a sub-spike level, with low numbers of admissions and deaths. Both the flu shot and the boosters are recommended for those over 50," said the forum's Aslaam Dasoo.