'Process under way to get to the bottom' of Russia arms allegations - Mufamadi

The national security adviser said the allegations that South Africa supplied Russia with arms and ammunition to aid in the invasion of Ukraine was a hot topic during the special envoy's visit to the US.

JOHANNESBURG - National security adviser Sydney Mufamadi said South Africa's special envoy recently deployed on a tour to the United States of America (USA) used its meeting with the country's diplomats to ease tensions over South Africa's alleged ties to Russia.

Mufamadi said the allegations that South Africa supplied Russia with arms and ammunition to aid in the invasion of Ukraine was a hot topic during the special envoy's visit to the US.

While South African officials have since denied an illegal sale of arms, investigations are underway to look into the claims.

READ MORE:

Mufamadi remained mum on intelligence shared with the two countries on the matter.

“Now I said there is a process underway to get to the bottom of this matter. The pronouncement or the call on the concreteness or otherwise of what has been shared so far has to be made at the end of that process.

“There is an indication that there may be supplementary information but this is not the only source of information so I'd rather you allow me to stay where my feet are."