Process to change name of Hoërskool DF Malan not properly followed, says group

A group of former students and some parents of students at the school approached the Western Cape High Court to oppose the school governing body (SGB)'s bid to change the name.

CAPE TOWN - Advocate Barend Rautenbach, who is part of a group opposing the name change of Hoërskool DF Malan in Bellville, is adamant that the name-changing process was not properly followed.

However, the application was dismissed and the SGB has the green light to change the school's name to a more inclusive one.

However, the opposing group has three weeks to file an application for leave to appeal the judgment.

Rautenbach told Eyewitness News that a decision would be made soon.

"We will meet with counsel, and we will decide what's the way forward, if we're going to appeal it or not. So, at this stage, we haven't made any decisions yet and I cannot really give you an informed reaction."

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond also weighed in on the court's ruling.

"The Western Cape Education Department notes the outcome of the review application regarding the proposed name change at DF Malan High School. The governing body can now continue with the process of changing its name, subject to any leave to appeal if granted."