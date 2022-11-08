Go

Problems at Duvha power station sees Eskom implement stage 2 power cuts

Spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, said that stage two would continue until further notice.

Picture: Pexels
08 November 2022 07:20

CAPE TOWN - Eskom says stage two power cuts will start from 9AM on Tuesday morning because of failing generating units at coal power plants.

"This is necessitated by a breakdown of a Duvha generating unit and the delay in the returning to service of another unit at Duvha power station. Eskom will provide a further update as soon as any significant changes occur."

Timeline

