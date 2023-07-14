Probe into CoCT's electricity tariff hike complaints could take months: Nersa

The City of Cape Town's 17.6% electricity tariff hike received numerous complaints for exceeding the energy regulator’s 15.1% applicable to all municipalities.

CAPE TOWN - The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) said it could take between two to four months to finalise its investigation into the City of Cape Town’s electricity tariff complaints.

The energy regulator said it received numerous complaints asking it to reject the city's latest increase of 17.6%.

The complainants said the increase was above the regulators approved tariff hike of 15.1% for all municipalities.

Last week, Nersa rejected the eThekwini Municipality's tariff increase of 18.49% and ruled that it needed to stick to the approved tariff hike.

“The information that I got from my colleagues that are responsible for dispute resolution, they are receiving several complaints from related to the City of Cape Town's tariff increase that they are implementing,” said Nersa spokesperson Charles Hlebela.