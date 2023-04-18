Private charter flight to return Bester, Magudumana to SA cost R1.4m, MPs told

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi made the revelation in Parliament, saying that he wanted to dispel the public notion that the pair was repatriated from Tanzania in the lap of luxury.

CAPE TOWN - The private charter flight to return fugitive couple Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana to South Africa, cost the taxpayer R1.4 million.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi made the revelation in Parliament, saying that he wanted to dispel the public notion that the pair was repatriated from Tanzania in the lap of luxury.

Motsoaledi said that this was the most practical option, which also met the deportation requirements of Tanzanian authorities.

Minister Motsoaledi said that 14 officials had to travel to the Tanzanian border with Kenya to repatriate murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester, and his partner, Nandipha Magudumana.

Motsoaledi said that it would have been careless and taken too long to transport fugitives on commercial transport.

He said that the conditions set by Tanzanian authorities for handing over the couple also had to be respected.

"They opted on deportation, not extradition or any other system. And when a person is deported to your country of origin, they are handed only to immigration officials of that country, not any other authorities. And the Tanzanians said they are not prepared to hand over Thabo Bester to police."

Motsoaledi said that the cost of the flight would be split three ways with the Department of Correctional Services and the police.