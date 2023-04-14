Prison escapee Thabo Bester expected in court after capture

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is considering a virtual court hearing for convicted killer and rapist, Thabo Bester, on Friday morning, citing the fact that he is a flight risk.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is considering a virtual court hearing for convicted killer and rapist, Thabo Bester, on Friday morning, citing the fact that he is a flight risk.

Bester, who had been on the run since his brazen escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre, was rearrested upon his arrival from Tanzania on Thursday.

He is being kept at the Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria but must appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court.

His accomplice, celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana made a brief court appearance on Thursday where she was charged with assisting a prisoner to escape, harboring an offender, defeating the ends of justice, violation of a corpse and fraud.

If Bester is to appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Friday, it would be on charges of escape, defeating the ends of justice, violation of a body and fraud.

The NPA said that a charge of murder was also being investigated but has not linked it to any of the accused as yet.

While South African law is that accused persons must appear before a court within 48 hours of arrest, the NPA's Phaladi Shuping said that this may differ with Bester.

"He escaped from prison, so already he's serving a sentence, so for us, even if he appears after 48 hours, we're not contravening any law because he's already serving his sentence in prison."

Meanwhile, all the accused, including Magudumana and her father, Cornelius Sekeleni, will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court for possible bail applications on Monday.