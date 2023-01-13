Prevent SA from becoming 'slaughterhouse', says IFP after child's remains found

The remains believed to be those of 7-year-old Philasande Shange were found in Durban earlier this week.

JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in KwaZulu-Natal says the protection of children should be an all-year round project, not something that the country focuses on during the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign.

This comes after the remains believed to be those of 7-year-old Philasande Shange were found in Durban earlier this week.

Shange went missing last Thursday while playing with other children in Ntshawini, KwaDukuza.

A head and leg believed to belong to him were found by the police three days later.

Following the discovery of the body parts, the IFP said government had to act swiftly to prevent the country from becoming a "slaughterhouse".

According to crime statistics, an average of three children are killed each day in South Africa.

It said parents could not forbid children from playing outside out of fears for their safety.

The party said the killers of children should be severely punished to deter others from committing the same crime.

In October last year, 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo was found mutilated after she went missing while playing with her friends in Waterville, Johannesburg.

To date, some of her remains have still not been found.