Pretoria High Court precinct fire: Number of people injured revised to 8

Tshwane Emergency Services on Monday said firefighters arrived on scene to find part of the building alight, with heavy smoke coming out of multiple floors of the legal practice building situated just behind the court.

JOHANNESBURG - The number of people injured after a fire broke out in the Pretoria High Court precinct earlier on Monday morning has been revised to eight.

Tshwane Emergency Services on Monday said firefighters arrived on the scene to find part of the building alight, with heavy smoke coming out of multiple floors of the legal practice building situated just behind the court.

It's understood two people were arrested for allegedly starting the fire.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze and evacuate all staff.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Sello Maramane said: “The two will be charged with arson and malicious damage to property. Police investigations continue.”