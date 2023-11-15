Pressure mounting on CoCT to address housing crisis in Dunoon and other areas

Some residents in Dunoon have begun building double-storey informal structures, while others have dug into the embankment of the Potsdam Bridge to build their shelters.

CAPE TOWN - Pressure is mounting on the City of Cape Town to provide solutions for its housing crisis.

Close to 50 families in Dunoon are living on the side of the road.

Some residents have begun building double-storey informal structures, while others have dug into the embankment of the Potsdam Bridge to build their shelters.

Although the City of Cape Town says the Potsdam bridge is structurally sound, Dunoon's ward councillor says the city needs to intervene and fast-track the relocation process.

Pedestrians using the Potsdam Bridge watch their steps or walk on the road intended for vehicles to get from one end to the other.

Some corrugated iron shelters have taken over the walkway chipping the concrete of the bridge.

Ward councillor Meisie Makuwa: “It’s not overpopulation it is wanting to jump the queue so that you will be in the front row of getting a house, while the old people that were living in that area are going to remain without services at all.”

The group living there said they are not acting with bad intent and are simply trying to improve their lives.

“We ran from renting places. We are not taking that land by force, we're not fighting with anyone. If there's someone that can say 'no guys tomorrow you are moving to a better place', we can move.”

Human Settlements MMC Carl Pophaim said they are aware of Dunoon's challenges, but the availability of suitable land for rehousing far exceeds the requirement and the city is working to find alternatives.

He added that relocating residents wouldn’t do away with informal settlements.

“If tomorrow, I found three hectares of land and I remove all those shacks, I promise you by the evening there would be new shacks so, that is the demand that we’re dealing with in human settlements.”

Pophaim added that these challenges will not prevent the city from achieving its goal to ensure that all Capetonians are able to live comfortably.

He noted that the city has several projects including partnerships with the private sector, to create affordable housing in the city centre and are working to expand those projects into other parts of the metro.