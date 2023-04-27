Prasa facing legal action from CT homeless people following ‘illegal’ eviction

Six people living on Strand Street across the road from the Castle of Good Hope were evicted by the rail agency’s security guards on Wednesday without a court order authorising it.

CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is facing legal action from homeless people who live on Strand Street across the road from the Castle of Good Hope in the Cape Town CBD.

This followed the eviction of six occupiers by Prasa security guards on Wednesday.

Jonty Cogger, advocacy group Ndifuna Ukwazi's attorney, said three of the occupiers approached them for help since they had their belongings confiscated.

Cogger said he went to stop what he called an illegal eviction process since there was no court order authorising the eviction.

The lawyer said he was met with arrogance when he also tried to explain to Prasa management that what they were doing was illegal and a criminal offence.

"They didn't accept my explanation. They said that they will continue to illegally evict. Now, the occupiers are going to have to consider other legal options, potentially laying criminal charges for what transpired there."

Cogger said he found Prasa's actions despicable.

"It's quite ignorant: it's ignorant of the law, it's ignorant of the injustice and the hardships that homeless people have to endure when literally everything that they own is taken away from them by force. It's quite cruel to think that would somehow resolve the situation."

Prasa is yet to respond to requests for comment.