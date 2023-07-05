Prasa, ex-transport ministers to blame for CT central line collapse: UniteBehind

A portion of the central line was launched in April after being inactive for almost three years due to vandalism, theft of infrastructure, and people living on railway tracks.

CAPE TOWN - Civil society organisation UniteBehind has blamed former transport ministers and the board members of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) for the deteriorating state of the Cape Town central line.

A portion of this line was launched in April after being inactive for almost three years due to vandalism, theft of infrastructure, and people living on railway tracks.

Passenger rail agency officials and members of Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) conducted an oversight visit to stations between Khayelitsha and Nyanga on Tuesday.

They were met by members of UniteBehind who were holding placards and banners with the faces of former transport ministers.

UniteBehind organiser, Zukiswa Vuka said those who have contributed to the collapse of the central line must account.

"People that hold different positions within Prasa that were witnessing, and they were seeing these things happening at Prasa. There are different names that you would find if you looked at the recommendations of the Zondo Commission.

"Some of the people are still in power now, they're still holding different positions of making decisions on Prasa and any transport-related issues."

- Prasa says relocating people living along parts of CT's central line a challenge