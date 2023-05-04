Prasa aware of Wynberg informal settlement, says it's working on a solution

The portion of Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)-owned land, which is also situated close to a local mosque, has been occupied by a group of homeless people.

CAPE TOWN - Residents and commuters may have to wait a little while longer for a solution to the squatting situation surrounding Wynberg railway station.

Yusufeyyah Mosque secretary and Wynberg East Civic Association chairperson, Yunus Karriem, said the land occupants often urinated and defecated on the mosque's walls.

He said that incidents of crime had also increased since the informal settlement sprung up about a year ago.

"We've had joint discussions and meetings with Prasa and their feedback is basically they are delivering an eviction notice etc, etc."

Prasa spokesperson Zino Mihi said they are aware of the problem and were working on a solution.

"A plan is being put in place, including meeting regularly with relevant stakeholders such as SAPS, councillors and law enforcement agencies. We will issue a release once we have a solution to the problem."

Karriem said until that solution was found, the community will continue being faced with daily issue of "crime and grime" in Wynberg.